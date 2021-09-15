Some parents upset after OMHA mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for players, coaches

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association, in conjunction with Alliance Hockey, announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for coaches, volunteers and eligible players 12 and older, last week.

In a news release, The OMHA said it’s determined to get as many children back into the rink safely as possible as the benefits to children playing hockey again are immeasurable.

Some families feel the mandate segregates children and forces them to make a decision if they want to play hockey.

“We’ve always tried to teach kids through the OMHA and in hockey in general, it doesn’t matter your colour, your religion, your background, its inclusiveness, its kids in sport,” said Jason Cameron, whose kids play minor hockey.

Cameron’s 12-year-old son will sit on the sidelines this season because he decided not to get vaccinated at this time.

“I’ve never heard my kid cry like that before,” said Cameron. “He actually sits on the edge of his bed and counts down the days to hockey."

All eligible players 12 and older, coaches, staff and volunteers will have to provide proof of their first shot by Sept. 17 and be fully immunized by Oct. 31.

The policy affects organizations like the Kitchener Minor Hockey Association, Cambridge Minor Hockey Association, Waterloo Minor Hockey Association and many others across Ontario.

Ontario’s provincial vaccine passport plan comes into effect next week. Under that policy, children between the ages of 12 and 18 playing organized sport are exempt from providing proof of immunization at sport and recreational facilities.

Cameron hopes the OMHA and Alliance Hockey will reverse the policy.

In a statement to CTV News, the OMHA says the board is meeting this weekend to review its mandate, given the latest announcement from the provincial government.

If it’s lifted, Cameron says his son will be back on the ice this season.

“That means he can be a free kid, and enjoy life with a smile on his face," he said.