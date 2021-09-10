Some polling stations change locations, voters urged to check where to vote online
Some voters' information cards may be telling them to vote in the wrong location.
A spokesperson for Elections Canada told CTV News on Friday some polling stations across Canada have changed locations after voter information cards were sent to voters.
"Although Voter Information Cards were reissued, it appears that some electors may not have received their second card," the spokesperson told CTV News in an email.
Voters are asked to double-check where they are supposed to vote by heading to the Elections Canada website before they head out to the advance polls. Voters can also call their local returning office.
Advance polls will be open throughout the weekend, closing on Monday at 9 p.m.
Manitobans who miss the advance voting period can apply to vote by mail, although they must do that before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Election day in Canada is September 20.
-
Blue Bombers crush Roughriders 33-9 in Banjo Bowl with five touchdowns from their QBsA pair of Blue Bombers quarterbacks led the team to victory on Saturday afternoon.
-
Liberals look to take back Conservative Kildonan-St. Paul ridingThe Federal Election is fast approaching, and in the Kildonan–St. Paul riding, candidates are doing one last round of door-knocking before voters go to the polls.
-
Motorcycle driver charged after wheelie crash on Hwy 7/8A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he did a wheelie and crashed his motorcycle on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener.
-
Town of Meaford remembers 9/11 victims with unique monumentWhile far away from the epicentre of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the community of Meaford has unique ways to remember the victims.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in BracebridgeOne person has died in a single-vehicle collision near Bracebridge.
-
Traffic stop leads to seizure of cash and suspected drugs in Grande Prairie, Alta.: RCMPCash and suspected drugs were seized by RCMP in Grande Prairie after a traffic stop earlier this week.
-
WATCH: Young bald eagle devours salmon fillet at raptor rehabilitation centreThe Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, located in Delta, B.C., has posted a video of a young bald eagle devouring a salmon fillet and it’s oddly satisfying to watch.
-
Orillia Fall Fair returnsAfter a year-long forced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a family-friendly fall favourite has returned to the sunshine city.
-
Dozens turn out to 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' in BarrieDozens turned out in Barrie Saturday to show support and raise awareness for gender-based violence.