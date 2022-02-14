Some protesters to leave the Manitoba Legislature, other long-haulers to remain protesting: organizers

Organizers of the protest outside the Manitoba Legislature say some protesters are planning to head home, but not all.

In a statement released Monday, organizers of the protest, which has stretched into its 11th day outside the Legislature, said they have decided to leave the area in light of Manitoba's plan to lift public health restrictions.

"After the Province of Manitoba’s announcement outlining clear end dates for the lifting of COVID-19 mandates, the organizational team of Winnipeg Freedom Convoy decided on Sunday evening, February 13, 2022, that the Manitoba Legislature is no longer the most appropriate location for our advocacy," the statement reads.

It said while many organizers of the protest have returned to their families, several long-distance haulers are planning to remain outside the Manitoba Legislative Building protesting the federal mandates.

The protest has prompted frustration from area residents who were dealing with the hourly honking and congested downtown streets. Hundreds of people showed up for a counter-protest at the Legislature Saturday afternoon.

On Monday, organizers of the anti-mandate protest thanked the province, the city and the Winnipeg police for cooperation in facilitating the protest.

