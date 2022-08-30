Some residents still without power after Monday storm
A few residents in south Walkerville may still be without power Tuesday morning after storms ripped through the region on Monday evening.
As of 7 a.m., Enwin is reporting anywhere from 5 to 50 customers without power.
Hydro One is also reporting small pockets of outages throughout the region with restoration times ranging anywhere from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Some, like Omar Janabi and his neighbours were left without power for much of the night.
“I got the weather report on my phone ... and then I walked outside to see it and I could see the clouds coming in but I didn’t think it was going to be that bad,” said Janabi.
The Windsor-Essex forecast for the remainder of the week:
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 6 or high.
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing near midnight Low 16.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 28. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.
Thursday: Sunny. High 25.
Friday: Sunny. High 28.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Sunday: Sunny. High 25.
Monday: Sunny. High 27.