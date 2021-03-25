Some Saint John residents evacuated from homes after gas leak

Saint John police are asking people to avoid the 100-block of Broad Street after a ruptured gas line was discovered Thursday morning. Some residents are also being evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

Just before 10 a.m., Saint John Police posted to Twitter, advising the public about the broken gas line. The tweet said to expect delays in the Broad/Wentworth and Pitt street area.

Emergency officials on the scene of a ruptured natural gas line in the 100 block of Broad Street. Expect detours and delays in the area of Broad/Wentworth and Pitt Streets.

About 30 minutes later, Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, emailed a short media release, writing that some residents had been evacuated as a precaution.

Emergency crews have responded to a ruptured gas line near 149 Broad Street. Liberty Utilities is on scene working to shut off the line. Police & Fire have set up a perimeter, and the public is asked to avoid the area. As a safety precaution, local residents are being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/Vi3hkmt7TJ



According to the release and accompanying tweet, utilities are on scene working to shut off the line, and the area is blocked off.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.