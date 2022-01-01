Some Save on Foods combo meals recalled due to Salmonella risk
Some Save on Foods brand combo meals are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the affected products include Save on Foods' lemon chicken, sweet and sour pork, ginger beef and honey garlic chicken combo meals.
They all have best before dates ranging from Dec. 31, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022, depending on the day they were packaged.
The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon.
Anyone who has the meals should either throw them out or return them to their place of purchase.
The CFIA says typical symptoms of Salmonella poisoning include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. However, long-term complications may include severe arthritis, and in some rare cases infections can be deadly.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2022
-
More snow, heavy winds expected across B.C.: Environment CanadaEnvironment Canada is warning travellers to be prepared and drive carefully as heavy snowfall is expected on highways in southern British Columbia.
-
Fire destroys workshop in Wellesley TownshipFire crews from two townships spent the first day of 2022 responding to a New Year's fire that destroyed a workshop in Wellesley.
-
New Westminster police appeal for help finding hit-and-run driverPolice in New Westminster are asking the public for help locating a driver and vehicle that were involved in a hit-and-run collision Saturday morning.
-
‘January 1st isn’t what it used to be:’ Local gym not seeing the typical influx of new year customersGetting into shape is typically one of the more common New Years resolutions people make, but one local gym said that hasn’t been the case the last couple years.
-
Prince Albert police investigating first homicide of the yearPrince Albert Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man died early Saturday morning.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister says he's tested positive for COVID-19Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister has become the second Atlantic Canadian government official to announce a positive COVID-19 test results in the past two days.
-
Oilers fall in overtime for 2nd straight game in Islanders defeatLeon Draisaitl got his NHL-leading 25th goal and Darnell Nurse also scored for Edmonton, which lost in overtime for the second straight day and fell to 2-7-2 in its last 11.
-
Maritimers ring in New Year's 2022 in a downsized, virtual fashionMany Maritimers chose to keep their New Year's Eve celebrations to a minimum this year in an effort to help curb the current spike in COVID-19 cases.
-
Saskatoon taxi and tow truck companies see increase of service on New Year's EveThe extreme cold weather on New Year's Eve created a rise in service for cab companies and tow trucks.