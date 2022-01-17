Some school bus routes cancelled, schools closed in Nipissing – Parry Sound

A big snowstorm set to hit southern Ontario has cancelled more than a dozen routes in the Nipissing - Parry Sound area and prompted one school board to close schools for the day.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board has closed all its schools Monday due to a winter storm hitting southern Ontario. No buses will be running and schools will be closed for all students and staff.

"Students can access remote learning through their virtual learning classroom," the school board said in a Facebook post.

BUS ROUTES CANCELLED

Nineteen routes, 17 serviced by Wilson Transportation and two by Hammond, have been cancelled due to the snowstorm and poor road conditions.

These are the routes affected:

448

465

470

471

472

473

476

477

478

479

480

496 – Cancelled south of Burks Falls

503

685

686

687

693

696

792

Two routes run by Stock Transportation, 112 and 167, are cancelled due to driver shortage.