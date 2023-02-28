iHeartRadio

Some school buses cancelled in Ottawa region due to snowfall


FILE- A school bus sits idle after winter conditions suspended the school transportation service in Toronto on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, on the first day of the return to in-school learning following a break due to COVID restrictions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Some school buses have been cancelled in eastern Ontario on Tuesday due to snowfall overnight, but school buses in the city of Ottawa are still running.

School buses are cancelled for:

  • Upper Canada District School Board
  • Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
  • Renfrew County District School Board
  • Renfrew County Catholic District School Board
  • French-language schools in Arnprior, Brockville, Carleton Place, Almonte, Pembroke, Prescott-Russell, Marionville, Merrickville and Kemptville.

Buses are still running for French public and Catholic and English public and Catholic boards in Ottawa.

Schools remain open.

The snow started overnight in the region. A snowfall warning is in effect, with Environment Canada calling for about 15 cm to fall by late Tuesday afternoon.

