Some school buses cancelled in Ottawa region due to snowfall

Some school buses have been cancelled in eastern Ontario on Tuesday due to snowfall overnight, but school buses in the city of Ottawa are still running.

School buses are cancelled for:

Upper Canada District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Renfrew County District School Board

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

French-language schools in Arnprior, Brockville, Carleton Place, Almonte, Pembroke, Prescott-Russell, Marionville, Merrickville and Kemptville.

Buses are still running for French public and Catholic and English public and Catholic boards in Ottawa.

Schools remain open.

The snow started overnight in the region. A snowfall warning is in effect, with Environment Canada calling for about 15 cm to fall by late Tuesday afternoon.