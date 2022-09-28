Some schools re-open in N.S., others remain closed after Fiona

School closures are remaining in place in parts of Nova Scotia as the cleanup from post-tropical storm Fiona continues.

Most students returned to classes Wednesday morning at the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) and Conseil Scolaire Acadien provincial (CSAP) schools, after being closed Monday and Tuesday.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Nova Scotia government, staff or principals in the HRCE and CSAP schools will advise families about further re-openings.

Classes were cancelled again Wednesday at schools in the Chignecto-Central, Strait and Cape-Breton Victoria Regional Centres for Education. Classes in Cape Breton-Victoria will also be cancelled Thursday.

Regional centres for education and CSAP will let families know about future school openings for students, as well as any further cancellations.

There is no public school across the province on Friday, in conjunction with the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.