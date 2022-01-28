Some services in Sudbury set to reopen Monday

As the current COVID-19 wave shows signs of easing, officials in Greater Sudbury say they are ready to reopen municipal pools, arenas and fitness centres on Monday.

The move follows provincial plans to gradually ease public health restrictions across Ontario.

While some facilities are reopening, the city reminded residents in a news release Friday that masking and proof-of-vaccination requirements are still in effect.

"Masks are required when entering/leaving the facility, in change rooms, in common spaces and when not actively engaged in an activity," the city said.

"Spectators 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated."

Arenas will reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Monday. City staff is contacting user groups regarding their contracts and public skating programs will once again be available.

However, Carmichael Arena, Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena and Garson Community Centre and Arena will continue to be used as vaccination clinics. For more information, click here.

Pools and fitness centres will reopen at 50 per cent capacity. Visitors are required to book reservations (one-hour time slots) in advance. Walk-ins will not be permitted.

“This pandemic has been a long and winding road for all of us, with lots of bumps along the way, but I am cautiously optimistic for what lies ahead,” Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said in the release.

“As we begin to gradually reopen in line with the province’s guidelines, let’s take it slow, continue to follow public health guidelines, and keep making smart choices that will help lead us to better days ahead.”

Read the full release here.