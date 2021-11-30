Some storm damage in Cape Breton could take months to repair: Parks Canada

The crumbled highways and washed out bridges in Nova Scotia's Victoria County caught a bit of a break Monday night, even though the clouds unleashed another heavy rainfall.

"We went around today and inspected all the areas that we expected there would be flooding, and we were no worse off," said Lyle Donovan, emergency management coordinator for Victoria County.

On Tuesday, classes resumed for schools in the affected areas on Cape Breton Island for the first time since the storm hit a week ago.

Now, some essential workers are being transported to work by helicopter.

"Nursing home and hospital staff, the Nova Scotia Health Authority has set that up and it's there at their disposal when needed," Donovan said.

In Sydney, Cape Breton Regional Municipality's mayor says the final permits for the next steps in flood prevention were approved last week.

"I know for a fact that CBRM has received the permits that they were waiting for to move forward with additional phases of the flood mitigation," said Mayor Amanda McDougall.

But the mayor adds the city's plans are not a final fix. She sees it as an ongoing fight against climate change.

"This is going to continue to happen," McDougall said. “So, we need to have conversations at the municipal level, talking to our provincial and federal partners and counterparts as to what's available out there."

Meanwhile, for homeowners who are looking for compensation for flooded basements and property damage, McDougall says that's not something the municipality has jurisdiction over.

"That is absolutely a provincial issue. Disaster Financial Assistance is administered through the province," she said.

Along the Cabot Trail, officials say now that Monday night's rain hasn’t worsened any shoulder washouts, work to repair damage can officially begin.

Parks Canada says major repairs to highway holes along the Cabot Trail may be complete in a week or two. Other repairs are expected to take months.