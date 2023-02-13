Some students dismissed early, Halifax parking ban to be enforced as nor'easter heads for N.S.

A developing nor'easter tracking to the south and east of Nova Scotia will bring heavy snow to most of the province late Monday and into Tuesday.

Snowfall, winter storm and special weather statements are in effect as of Monday afternoon. The warnings call for snow totals up to 25 cm, strong northeast winds and blowing snow.

The approaching storm is already affecting travel in the region and has prompted some schools to dismiss students early.

Cape Breton is set to receive some of the heaviest snowfall, leaving many restaurants scrambling for Valentine’s Day plans on Tuesday.

“Valentine’s Day is traditionally a great day for us,” said Aaron Mofford, who owns a pub and eatery. “It’s a great day to have in February, and we’re sold out tomorrow, so we’re hoping for a great day again.”

But with a wintry mix of weather on the way, there is concern tables will be left empty and revenue lost.

“I think people would probably adapt and just come in on Wednesday or Thursday,” said Mofford. “I think just the preparation for the menu is the issue.”

Municipal officials are warning residents to be ready for the possibility of power outages.

“A major blizzard like this can cause a lot of havoc on the power system, so it’s important to be prepared for 72 hours,” said Christina Lamey with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. “It can happen anywhere, anytime in a situation like this.”

CBRM crews spent the day preparing equipment, as the overnight winter parking ban is in effect Monday.

“One of the blessings of this is it’s an overnight storm, so there shouldn’t be a lot of traffic on the road,” said Lamey. “Keep your vehicles off the road and allow crews to do their work overnight.”

Police say they will ticket and tow any vehicles obstructing snow removal, leaving motorists with a fine of $25 and any costs associated with towing.

TRAVEL

The Halifax Regional Municipality says its overnight winter parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

City crews are already applying de-icing materials to the streets and sidewalks.

Marine Atlantic says it has made changes to its Monday crossings.

“Right now, we’re looking at winds this evening that could be 80 or 90 kilometres per hour and six meter seas,” said Darrell Mercer with Marine Atlantic. “So we don’t want to put our passengers out on that because it would be fairly uncomfortable.”

The North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., crossing scheduled for 11:15 p.m. is now scheduled to depart Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

The Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing scheduled for 11:30 p.m. Monday will depart at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SCHOOLS

The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education says some of its schools are dismissing students early Monday due to the weather.

Students at Lockeport High School, Lockeport Elementary, Shelburne High School and Hillcrest Academy will be dismissed two hours early.

Evelyn Richardson Memorial Elementary School, Clark's Harbour Elementary, Forest Ridge Academy and Barrington High School will dismiss students 90 minutes early.

Nova Scotia Community College said its metro campuses -- Ivany, Aviation, IT and Akerley -- closed at 4 p.m. The college says its Strait Area Campus and the Wagmatcook Learning Centre would be closed Tuesday.

Dalhousie University closed its Halifax campuses at 5 p.m. and its campus in Truro at 5:30 p.m.