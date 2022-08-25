Some students question COVID policies at Waterloo region post-secondary schools

Universities and colleges are updating their mask mandate and vaccine requirement policies ahead of the fall semester.

Most local post-secondary schools have paused these policies for students, except for Wilfrid Laurier University.

WLU is the only school in the Waterloo region mandating masks in classrooms.

Some Laurier students understand why the policy is in place, but it is not how they imagined the start of their school year.

Yasmin Siddiq is about to start her first year at Wilfrid Laurier University.

“It’s a new change, it’s a new chapter so I’m excited to start,” said Siddiq.

She says she never imagined having to reach this exciting milestone wearing a mask.

“It’s definitely shocking because a lot of places don’t require the mask.”

The university says wearing masks in higher-capacity and close proximity places will help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“I understand why it’s in place, it’s there for a reason. It’s not there just to annoy people,” Christien Sylvester, a Laurier University student told CTV News.

Masks outside these instructional spaces are optional, and proof of vaccination isn’t required at Laurier. However, some students are wondering why nearby schools don’t have the same policy in place.

“It’s kind of contradictory to one another,” said Sylvester.

In a statement from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities, a spokesperson says post-secondary schools should follow the advice of the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Meanwhile, the University of Waterloo has put a pause on mask and vaccination policies.

“I would prefer no masks because I don’t feel comfortable studying with the mask,” Shivanash Vaid, a University of Waterloo student said.

However, the university says they are strongly encouraging people to wear a mask to limit the spread of COVID and for people to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Moving ahead with masks and vaccine proof requirements would be an unnecessary step given where we’re at now,” Nick Manning, associate vice-president of communications at the University of Waterloo said.

At Conestoga College, officials have paused masking rules and most vaccination requirements. Only employees need to provide proof of vaccination.

Students at the University of Guelph are encouraged to get vaccinated but do not need to provide their status or wear a mask this fall.

For those heading west down the 401 to Western University in London, a masking mandate and vaccine requirement is in place.

Students, staff and faculty will need a booster dose, which is equivalent to a third shot, and are required to wear masks in the classroom.

The schools say they will implement or remove these mandates depending on how the pandemic evolves.