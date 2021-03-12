With a recent spike of COVID-19 cases, Greater Sudbury will head into the grey zone Friday at 12:01 a.m., which means another two-week minimum of lockdown.

Businesses that have to close found out about the lockdown less than 24 hours before they must shut their doors, something that isn’t sitting well with Dawn Zyma who works at Talk of the Town Salon and Day Spa.

“We’re very disheartened,” said Zyma. “It kind of came as a shock that they are going to shut us down so quickly, as well. It doesn’t give us a lot of time, and no notice.”

The Salon and Day Spa was working hard today to serve as many clients as possible Thursday.

“We’re looking after as many clients as we can today, then we are just looking forward to getting back and reopening again,” said Zyma.

The Sudbury Chamber of Commerce told CTV News many of its members are upset and feeling worried heading into another lockdown.

“We only learned about this, this morning, so businesses literally have no time but today to prepare,” said Cora DeMarco, chair of the board of directors of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a huge burden for a business to have to make a pivot that quickly and to echo some of the concerns we’ve addressed in the past, this is not acceptable we cannot operate this way.”

Some good news did come out of Thursday: those who are 80 years and older in Sudbury are beginning to be vaccinated.

With only 1,700 vaccines available Public Health Sudbury & Districts is using a lottery system to choose who gets their vaccine and when. Those who are 80 and older must pre-register and will randomly get selected from the list.

The way the vaccine is being rolled out is not sitting well with Donald Hinds. His mother, Joan, is 97 and hasn’t been selected to receive the vaccine yet.

Joan lives alone in an apartment in Sudbury, but Hinds told CTV News it means “death for her,” if she does get the virus.

“Ninety-seven years old, and you have to wait,” said Hinds.

“I understand the nursing homes, they have priority in the nursing homes and I’m not saying they shouldn’t. But that kind of excludes my mother who’s 97, who chooses to not live in a nursing home because she doesn’t require one. It just doesn’t seem fair.”