Some sunshine, but mainly cloudy in Ottawa on Wednesday

Cloudy gray skies in downtown Ottawa. (Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash)

It will be mainly cloudy in the capital today, but the sun could peak through the clouds at times.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 23 C, but it will feel more like 26 degrees with the humidex.

The clouds will stick around this evening and temperatures will fall to 13 C overnight.

It will be rainy tomorrow – expect a few showers beginning in the morning and a high of 18 C. There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for Thursday evening. The overnight low will be 12 C.

On Friday – cloudy and a high of 20 C.

