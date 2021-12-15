Some tenants still unable to go home after Sarnia, Ont. explosion

Sarnia police say the occupants of an apartment impacted by Sunday evening's explosion still aren't being allowed back in.

The explosion happened in a ground-floor unit at 275 Finch Dr. at around 9:30 in the evening.

Officials say the seven-storey building was evacuated due to concerns about possible structural damage.

Most resident were allowed to return late Monday afternoon, but police say there is concern about the integrity of the ceiling in the unit where the blast happened. That has left the occupants of the apartment directly above still unable to return.

Police also say there is no update on the status of the man injured by the blast.

He remains in a London hospital.

Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office are continuing their investigation to determine a cause for the explosion.