Some tourism operators in Nova Scotia seeing drop in summer visitors

Tourism operators were optimistic this would be a busy summer and it has been for some, but others are reporting a slower season than expected.

“It started out quite strong in May and June, but coming into the first week of July until now the numbers have been disappointing,” said Jason Leblanc, owner of Coastal Restaurant & Pub in Ingonish, N.S.

Leblanc banks on the summer season to make his money to balance out the slower months during the off season.

“Certainly the carbon tax didn't help. We are not getting those day trippers, especially on weekends. Nova Scotians and Cape Bretoners I don't think can afford it, and the weather has been horrible,” said Leblanc.

According to Tourism Nova Scotia the entire province welcomed 560,000 visitors between Jan. and May 2023, a 52 per cent increase compared with the first five months of 2022.

But Destination Cape Breton CEO Terry Smith says numbers are up and down on the island.

“Our National Historic Sites on the island are up a little bit. The National Park is down a little bit and we know short term rentals were down a little bit as well and what we're hearing from operators they seem to be down so far this summer,” said Smith.

Smith thinks a number of factors are contributing to the challenging summer. He says inflation and the dreary weather hasn't helped, but feels all the news around the wild fires and flooding in Nova Scotia kept some people away.

“It’s positioned as Nova Scotia wild fires or Nova Scotia floods and the perception is that created that all of the province is closed for business and so we see some cancellations as a result of that,” said Smith.

Halifax has seen an increase in visitors with hotel rates rising because of demand, but Smith feels HRM might be the only part of the province benefitting.

Tourism Nova Scotia says visitation up to May 2023, remains 10 per cent below what it was in 2019.

