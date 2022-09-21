Some travellers applaud possible end of vaccine mandates at eastern Ontario border crossings

The federal government is expected to announce the end of COVID-19 travel requirements at the end of the month, including the use of the ArriveCan App.

Sources say the federal government will drop the remaining vaccine travel restrictions effective Sept. 30.

That means proof of vaccination will not be required, using the ArriveCan App will be optional, and random COVID-19 testing for air travellers will end.

If it goes through, it will be applied at all airport, land and sea crossings.

For Sarah Baldwin, it is a relief to hear the app may soon drop from mandatory to optional.

"I would be glad if they would lift it," she says. "I was thinking, 'if we just held off two weeks later we might not have even had to do it.'"

Like many other Americans, Baldwin likes to travel through the Thousand Islands Canada-United States border crossing for a quick visit to Canada. She says the ArriveCan App is a nuisance.

"I don’t like putting my information into any database. Public or private."

The government has come under constant pressure to scrap the COVID-19 pandemic border rules.

Travelling in from the United States, Canadian Jean Sawaya says he feels it’s time.

"I think it’s people’s choice if they want to be vaccinated. It’s up to them," he says. "We might as well start crossing the border easier."

The ArriveCan App, which stores vaccine information, has been blamed for delays at border crossings, and many have called for the end of it’s use for months.

At the Ottawa International Airport, there was mixed reaction to the news.

"I think it’s a mistake," Catherine Baxter says. "I think we are still in a pandemic, I think it’s a huge mistake."

For Jeanne Klodt, he says it may help a return to normal for some.

"The number of barriers being removed will result in more passenger traffic."

The app will instead become optional, and used for things like digitization customs declaration forms.

Some like Guy Scotton say they’ll continue to use it.

"I would use it," he says. "Having now installed it, and being familiar with the process, I’m completely comfortable using it."