Some UCP candidates running on independence platform, but is it feasible?

The United Conservative Party will choose a new leader and premier on Oct. 6, and several candidates are running on a platform of a more independent Alberta.

Both Brian Jean and Danielle Smith are promoting the notion. But experts warn that campaign promises don’t always turn into reality.

“These UCP leadership candidates might not be making promises they can keep. They might not be promising a referendum on separation, but that’s where this kind of rhetoric about establishing more political sovereignty and autonomy can lead,” said University of Alberta political scientist Jared Wesley.

He surveyed Albertans attitudes towards confederation. His data shows support for separatism in Alberta is down, from 29 per cent in November 2019, to 19 per cent last April.

Only three per cent of Albertans believe the possibility of separating from the rest of Canada is very likely.

“I don’t think an independent Alberta makes sense, and I don’t think it’s in our political future,” constitutional law expert Eric Adams told CTV News Edmonton.

But he says the rhetoric used in some of the campaigns comes with risk.

“Do I think the tensions created by independence movements can be harmful to the province in the short term? Absolutely they can.”

He worries about growing political tensions in the province.

“These promises of more autonomy, of sovereignty for Alberta might not be realized, and might further push people expecting these things, into an extremist camp,” said Wesley.

Nine people have registered their intention to run in the leadership race with Elections Alberta.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski.