Some Waterloo region schools to close starting Friday if CUPE workers strike

A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a walkout on Friday – with the possibility of an extension “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.

The president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario School Board Council of Unions made the comment while speaking with reporters Wednesday afternoon.

“Without anything changing, we are on strike until further notice starting Friday unless a deal is reached,” Laura Walton said.

Come Friday, about 55,000 CUPE members representing Ontario’s early childhood educators, educational assistants, administrative staff and custodians in the province’s English, French, and Catholic school boards will hit the picket lines.

On Wednesday, CUPE confirmed picket lines would not be held at schools, but rather outside MPP offices and “parents should be making arrangements.”

A list of where the pickets will be held is expected to be released ahead of Friday.

According to CUPE, workers make on average $39,000 a year and are typically the lowest paid in schools.

Earlier this week, several school boards began implementing contingency plans ranging from closing schools and pivoting to online learning to weathering the walkout.

Several local school boards, including Waterloo Region District School Board and Avon Maitland District School Board, do not have CUPE members and will therefore not see job action.

Below is how each school board is responding to the potential walkout, and what measures will be implemented at schools:

WATERLOO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

With just over 1,200 staff represented by CUPE the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) said it will be closing schools on Nov. 4 if members participate in the walkout.

“Given such a large number of potentially absent staff, should a strike occur, it will not be possible to safely open and operate our schools,” a media release from the school board said. This decision to close our schools is in keeping with many other Catholic Boards across the province that have a large portion of their employee groups represented by CUPE."

The school board said the board will pivot to remote learning, and began handing out devices to students on Wednesday so students can access remote leanring.

On Friday, students "will be an asynchronous instruction day" and students will be able to access materials by 9:30 a.m. the school board said.

On Wednesday, Saint Louis, an adult and continuing education centre under the WCDSB, said all programs at all St. Louis locations will remain open in the event of a CUPE strike.

“All St. Louis classes will be running daytime, evening and Saturday as per our usual schedule for currently registered students, but it will not be ‘business as usual,’” the news release said. “No CUPE staff will be working on site. There will be no new registrations to any programs should a strike occur. Please be aware there may be picketing near the school. If there is picketing, we ask for your patience and care as you come onto school property.”

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

WELLINGTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

If the walkout goes ahead as planned, the Wellington Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) said it will go ahead with a regular school day on Nov. 4, including all before and after school programs.

Should the walkout persist into the following week, the school board has said it may be necessary to close schools.

“Should there be an ongoing withdrawal of services by CUPE staff beyond Friday, it may be necessary to close schools during the following week due to health and safety conditions in schools. We encourage parents to prepare for this possible outcome,” the school board said in a news release.

The school board said CUPE represents approximately 60 custodians and maintenance workers, who operate in all schools with the exception of four schools in Wellington County, St. Joseph, Fergus, St. Mary, Elora, St. Mary, Mount Forest and St. John, Arthur.

“If schools are required to close, instruction will be provided through remote, online learning until our schools are available to re-open. Schools will be in contact with families who may require devices this week and further information regarding online learning will be provided as necessary,” the news release said.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

HURON-PERTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

An update from the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board (HPCDSB) Tuesday confirmed the school board will migrate to remote learning in the event CUPE staff walkout.

On Tuesday, the school board said in an update “in the event of a full withdrawal of services by CUPE, our schools will migrate to remote learning.”

"Chromebooks will be deployed over the next two days so students can access learning on Friday,” the update from the school board said. “Students can log in to their respective learning management systems using the same approach we use for inclement weather days. Parents are encouraged to contact the school if their child will be absent and not participating in remote learning.”

According to the school board, there are approximately 170 full-time CUPE workers in HPCDSB schools.

The update comes one day after the board advised parents to plan for remote learning on Friday.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

At the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB), roughly 240 members of CUPE represent custodial and maintenance staff, as well as adult ESL instructors.

The school board said 224 are permanent staff in the custodial and maintenance departments, while 18 are ESL instructors.

“Should there be a withdrawal of services by CUPE staff on Friday, we will do our best to keep UGDSB schools and programs open. Despite the efforts of UGDSB management and non-unionized staff this will become very difficult without our valued CUPE staff,” the school board said in an update.

Community Use of Schools permits at schools with CUPE staff will be cancelled, along with all adult ESL classes.

Before and after school programs will continue to operate.

The school board is asking the public to respect any picket lines or protests that may be held at UGDSB sites.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

CONSEIL SCOLAIRE CATHOLIQUE MONAVENIR

On Monday night, a spokesperson from Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir shared a memo sent out to parents which said schools would close for the day.

“Despite the government's bill, the union has announced that it will hold a one-day, province-wide demonstration on Friday, November 4. CUPE staff are not expected to be at work this Friday,” the memo states. “If this is the case, Csc MonAvenir would be forced to restrict access to the school facilities in order to ensure the health, welfare and safety of our students and staff. Permits to use the premises would also have to be suspended.”

Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir has schools throughout south-central Ontario, including Kitchener-Waterloo.

There are also elementary schools in Halton Hills, Guelph and Brantford.

Additionally, before and after school care will not operate. The school board is encouraging parents to form contingency plans for childcare.

According to their website, there are three elementary schools in Waterloo region, and one secondary school.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

GRAND ERIE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

On Tuesday, the Grand Erie District School Board said "it will not be possible to safely open and operate our schools" if a strike or protest occurs on Nov. 4, and will move to a remote learning setting.

In Grand Erie, CUPE education workers make up 920 members of staff, including educational assistants, communicative disorder assistants, food technicians, clerical, library technicians, information technology staff and custodial and maintenance staff.

"Given such a large number of potentially absent staff, should a strike or protest occur, it will not be possible to safely open and operate our schools," the school board said. "If a full withdrawal of services occurs, all Grand Erie in-person students will move to independent/remote learning activities for Friday, November 4. Schools will not be open to students"

The school board said it will close before and after school care programs, however, childcare programs with their own custodial staff will continue to operate.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

