'Somebody's family': Film premiering in Victoria explores mental health challenges in Canada
A new film that dives into the mental health issues facing communities across Canada is premiering at Victoria's Cinecenta theatre.
"Insanity" tells the deeply personal story of director Wendy Hill-Tout, whose brother, Bruce, disappeared 25 years ago.
Suffering with schizophrenia and suicidal ideations, Bruce was released from hospital, never to be seen again.
"Insanity" looks at the justice system, health-care system, and a long line of suffering, while demanding change from policy makers.
"It’s so personal," said Hill-Tout.
"What [I] wanted to show was these people on the street corner yelling or whatever… these are somebody’s family," she said.
"These are human beings. You know, Bruce… you are loved, and all of these people came from families and are loved too," said Hill-Tout.
"Insanity" premiers at 7 p.m. Thursday, and runs again at 7 p.m. Friday.
-
Gun recovered by Windsor police after foot chase at baseball fieldWindsor police say they recovered a firearm and arrested a 21-year-old man after a brief foot chase at a local baseball field.
-
Crescent Point Energy reports first-quarter profit down from year agoCrescent Point Energy Corp. reported its first-quarter profit was down from a year ago as energy prices were also lower.
-
'Corrosive substance' left on public toilets in Baden, Ont.: PoliceTwo people were hurt after what police believe was a “corrosive substance” was placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.
-
Here's what Sask. WHL teams did in 2023 Prospects DraftThe 2023 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft took place on Thursday with the Prince Albert Raiders having three picks in the top 10.
-
Search continues for Barrie man wanted in Peterborough homicideThe search continues for a Barrie man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a Peterborough homicide last summer.
-
B.C. NDP leaves spring legislature sitting facing turmoil in public housing managementThe New Democrat government in British Columbia started the spring legislative session promising more affordable homes for vulnerable people, but ended the sitting Thursday amid turmoil over its public housing agency.
-
Price of gas down in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I.The price of gas went down in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island. Meanwhile, the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., but decreased in New Brunswick.
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent containedA wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained.
-
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184MA search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.