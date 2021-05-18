Someone broke a window at Blind River mayor's office, grabbed a laptop and fled

Somebody smashed a window at the municipal office in Blind River on May 12 or May 13, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.

In a news release, police said the break-in took place between 6:30 p.m. May 12 and 7:30 a.m. May 13 at the Hudson Street building.

"The person moved a picnic table located in the area towards a window and proceeded to smash the window on the southeast corner of the building which was the office of the Mayor of Blind River," the release said.

"In doing so, the culprit was able to reach through the window and removed a Dell laptop that was seated on a desk within close proximity to the window."

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submit information online at www.p3tips.com or download the P3 App where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.