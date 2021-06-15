Someone brought a shotgun 'tucked down the front of his sweatpants' onto SkyTrain: transit police

A man who was allegedly carrying a shotgun in the front of his sweatpants while taking transit was arrested early Monday.

Transit police say officers at the New Westminster SkyTrain platform noticed a man step off a train at about 12:30 a.m. with a "large item" sticking out of a duffle bag and covered by a jacket.

The officers followed the man to the nearby bus loop and, while speaking to him, noticed he had "a large object tucked down the front of his sweatpants."

"When questioned, the man allegedly stated that it was a pipe and pulled up his shirt, exposing the butt end of a shotgun," transit police said in a statement Tuesday.

"A search of the man revealed a dismantled shotgun in the front of his waistband and the remaining shotgun components inside his duffle bag, along with ammunition, brass knuckles and multiple knives."

Officers say they arrested the man and brought him into custody.

Codty-James Pearce Gray, 33, was charged with multiple firearms offences and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon, transit police say. Officers say he's known to police and has been remanded in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.