Someone in B.C. has won $5.8 million from a Lotto 6/49 ticket

Someone in B.C. is millions richer thanks to a winning lotto ticket sold in the province.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, a Lotto 64/9 ticket that was sold in Prince Rupert matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's draw.

Those numbers were 7, 18, 19, 38, 42, 46 and the bonus number was 31.

The $11.5-million prize will be split with another winning ticket, which was sold in Ottawa. Each individual ticket is worth $5,790,419.

Last week, someone who bought a ticket in B.C. became $70 million richer in a Lotto Max draw.

Details on the latest multi-million-dollar winner, including specifically where they bought the ticket, won't be released until they come forward. Prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date to claim their prize.