Someone in British Columbia is ringing in the new year as a multi-millionaire after winning Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

The winning ticket – worth a whopping $9.34 million – was sold somewhere in West Vancouver, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

It's unclear whether the lucky lottery player is aware of their fortune. The winning numbers are listed on the BCLC website as 7, 14, 30, 32, 38 and 45.

A number of British Columbians have beaten the odds playing the lottery over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a group of workers from Royal Columbian Hospital who won $6 million last month.

Winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot requires matching all six numbers. The odds of doing so are infinitesimal, estimated at one in 13,983,816.

By comparison, the odds of being struck by lightning in Canada are said to be about one in one million.

