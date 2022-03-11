Someone in Chilliwack, B.C., is $8M richer after a recent Lotto 6/49 win

Someone who bought a lotto ticket in Chilliwack, B.C., is millions richer after matching all the jackpot numbers this week.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, a Lotto 6/49 ticket that was sold in Chilliwack matched the six numbers in Wednesday night's draw.

The winning numbers are 16, 25, 31, 34, 40 and 42, and the jackpot stood at $8 million. The ticket sold in Chilliwack was the only one to match all six numbers, which means the lucky purchaser won't have to share the top prize.

Even so, they're not the only British Columbian to win big in this week's draw. BCLC said someone in Victoria matched all four numbers to win the top Extra prize of $500,000. Also, a person who bought a ticket in New Westminster won $100,774.60 after matching five out six numbers plus the bonus.

Details on the latest multimillion-dollar winner, including specifically where they bought the ticket, won't be released until they come forward. Prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date to claim their prize.

The BCLC says the odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are one in 13,983,816. The odds of matching four numbers on the Extra are better, but still infinitesimal, at one in 3,764,376.