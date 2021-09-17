Someone in Manitoba won $20M, but hasn't claimed their prize

Someone in Manitoba won a $20 million Lotto Max ticket, but has yet to claim their prize.

According to a news release from the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation (WCLC), the $20 million ticket for the Aug. 24 draw was sold somewhere in Manitoba, outside of Winnipeg. The winning numbers are 1, 24, 26, 29, 30, 45, and 50.

The organization noted there is also another outstanding lottery ticket in Manitoba, but this winner has a much shorter time frame to claim their prize.

The WCLC said a ticket was purchased in Manitoba, outside of Winnipeg, and won $191,369 in the Sept. 22, 2020, draw. This ticket matched six of the seven main draw numbers and the bonus number – 8, 9, 37, 38, 40, 43, and 49, and the bonus 28.

Winners only have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. This means the winner of the nearly $200,000 prize only has until this coming Wednesday before their claim expires.

Winners can contact WCLC Player Care at 1-800-665-3312 from Monday to Saturday to make arrangements to claim their prizes.