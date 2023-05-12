Someone in Ontario is about to give up their $1M lottery prize

A winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in 2022 will soon be worthless, unless someone comes forward.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says that the ticket from the May 28, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw, sold in Etobicoke, is set to expire in two weeks time.

The OLG is making an appeal to whoever purchased the lucky ticket to come forward ahead of that deadline.

They say that the winning selection for the guaranteed prize was 49258332-04.

The appeal comes just days after the Toronto Blue Jays managed to track down the winner of a $2.87 million 50/50 prize earlier this week.

That prize had went unclaimed for about 10 days, prompting the baseball club to take to social media in order to find the winner.

All winning OLG tickets expire one year after the draw date.