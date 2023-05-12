Someone in Ontario is about to give up their $1M lottery prize
A winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in 2022 will soon be worthless, unless someone comes forward.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says that the ticket from the May 28, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw, sold in Etobicoke, is set to expire in two weeks time.
The OLG is making an appeal to whoever purchased the lucky ticket to come forward ahead of that deadline.
They say that the winning selection for the guaranteed prize was 49258332-04.
The appeal comes just days after the Toronto Blue Jays managed to track down the winner of a $2.87 million 50/50 prize earlier this week.
That prize had went unclaimed for about 10 days, prompting the baseball club to take to social media in order to find the winner.
All winning OLG tickets expire one year after the draw date.
-
Woman shot and killed in Toronto condo identifiedA woman who was fatally shot at a Toronto condo building earlier this week has been identified.
-
P.E.I. Tories promise 'bold actions' and 'difficult decisions' in upcoming mandateThe spring session of the Prince Edward Island legislature opened today with a throne speech promising "bold action" and difficult decisions from the re-elected Progressive Conservative government.
-
CRD will no longer accept most wood, carpet and asphalt shingles at landfillThe Capital Regional District is banning several items of waste at the Hartland Landfill in an effort to divert recyclable materials from ending up in the trash.
-
Police credit quick-thinking officer for saving a manWindsor police are crediting quick thinking by their officers to help save a man found lying on the road.
-
Plastic, not paper, health card promised by Alberta NDPUnder an NDP government, Albertans will be able to enjoy new health cards – ones you won't be able to fold in half.
-
South Simcoe police look to identify suspect in alleged sexual assault investigationSouth Simcoe police are looking to identify a suspect regarding an alleged sexual assault in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier aims to run in Manitoba byelectionMaxime Bernier says he will run in what he predicts will be a "two-horse race" for a federal seat in a coming byelection in rural Manitoba.
-
Wildfire evacuees assured their empty homes are safe from criminalsMounties are assuring Alberta residents forced out of their communities because of wildfires that they're working hard to keep their property safe.
-
Golden statue stolen from Maple Ridge retirement home recovered, RCMP sayMounties are returning a golden statue to its rightful owner after it was stolen during a break-in at a seniors retirement residence in Maple Ridge.