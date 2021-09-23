Someone in Ontario just won $21-million in the Lotto 6/49 but has yet to claim their prize
Someone in Ontario won more than $21 million in Wednesday’s LOTTO 6/49 draw.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has announced that the jackpot-winning ticket, worth $21,185,218.10, was sold online at OLG.ca to an Ontario resident.
According to OLG, there was also a second prize-winning ticket, worth $127,259.29, sold in Scarborough.
If you bought a LOTTO 6/49 ticket for Wednesday’s draw, you can check your tickets by visiting OLG.ca or call the company’s winners line at 416-870-8946.
Earlier this month, OLG revealed where their highest-earning lotto tickets of the year were sold within the province.
The top prize — a $70,000,000 winning ticket — was at Marinas Express Mart, located at 19659 Leslie Street in Sharon, Ont., on July 6.
The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is set to take place on Sept. 25 for an estimated $5 million jackpot.
