Someone in Vancouver spent almost $1,000 on a single delivery order this year

New data from a food delivery app revealed that one Vancouver resident is living large, spending nearly $1,000 on a single takeout order earlier this year.

On Thursday, SkipTheDishes released its most recent report looking at the top orders on its platform so far in 2021.

The company said that the largest order placed in Vancouver this year came in at a cost of $999.99 and was all alcoholic drinks. The order apparently consisted of one Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial 750-ml bottle, two Clase Azul Reposado 750-ml bottles and one Ciroc Apple 750-ml.

On the food side of things, one hungry Vancouverite also made the company’s highlights for ordering 1,008 times so far this year.

According to the report, this person even beat out the most frequent orderer in the province who ordered a total of 1,001 times.

The three most-ordered items in Vancouver were chicken sandwiches, French fries and cheeseburgers.

However, in the rest of the province palates seem to be a bit different. Miso soup, garlic naan and California rolls topped SkipTheDishes list as the three most-ordered items.

In total, 567,558 sushi rolls were delivered across the province by the company so far this year.

A person in Surrey also made the highlights coming in as the biggest rewards earner so far this year in all of Canada. They earned a total of 49,650 points, which translates to $496.50.

SkipTheDishes also found that Canadians seem to be enjoying late-night eats more this year, up 40 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020.

This might be why the company sold over 17.1 million chicken wings, 1.9 million tacos and 8.3 million pizzas across the country so far this year.