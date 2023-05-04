Someone let a toddler announce the TTC subway stops and people are loving it

Toronto transit riders were met with a surprise this week after it appears someone let a young child announce the subway stops over the intercom.

In a video posted to TikTok Wednesday by user Zoe David-Delves, the voice of a young person can be heard announcing the stop for Lansdowne Station on the Toronto Transit Commission’s Line 2.

David-Delves said she heard the announcement on Tuesday at about 4 p.m. while riding the subway herself.

“People were awing and cooing,” David-Delves told CTV News Toronto. "We heard it from about Christie to Lansdowne [stations] intermittently.”

The Toronto area resident said she has “no idea” what led to the unusual declarations.

@literallyshutupp it was sooooo cute oh god #ttc

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the TTC also said they have no information as to how the baby came to commandeer the intercom.

As the mystery around the young transit enthusiast swirls, riders and social media users alike seem to be enjoying the video.

“[The] baby killed it! So clear and precise,” one user commented.

“[You’re] hired little warrior,” wrote another.

David-Delves video has amassed more than 70,000 views at the time of publication.

Earlier this year, mystery swirled around a TTC rider who set up a full breakfast, table, and tablecloth for himself while on his morning commute.