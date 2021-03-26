Someone stole a six-foot-high bronze statue in Orillia

A heavy, six-foot bronze statue was stolen from a private residence in Orillia on March 24, the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.

The heavy statue was stolen from a garage on Matchedash Street North.

"It depicts a woman standing over a large seashell with a water jug on her shoulder and is valued at over $4,000," police said in a news release.

"The statue is very heavy and would require more than one person to move it."

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime.

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.