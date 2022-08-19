Someone stole this sailboat anchored off Vancouver's Kitsilano Beach

Someone managed to steal a sailboat earlier this month, police in Vancouver say.

Officers with the department's marine unit shared a post Friday advising people in the area of the theft of the decades-old boat, which had been anchored off a popular beach.

According to the post, from a non-profit called Stolen Boats Canada, the 1981 San Juan sailboat disappeared at some point in the last week. At the time, it had been anchored off Kitsilano Beach in English Bay.

The boat is 28 feet long, and white with a navy blue stripe around it.

The name of the vessel is the "Daru," which means "liquor" in some languages – though it's unclear whether the boat actually is named after booze. Police did not elaborate on the name, the owners or anything further.

The boat has the hull identification number (HIN) of CLKK0226M81-E, and a Suzuki 9.9 outboard motor.

Onboard was a pale blue inflatable Naakua paddleboard.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

Have you seen the sailboat Daru? Last seen at anchor off Kits Beach this week. Call @VancouverPD or @SolveCrime if you know where it is. @RichmondRCMP @nvanrcmp @COAST_RCMP pic.twitter.com/9Jr5lJOl03