It’s a unique twist on a classic treat. A Fort Saskatchewan business has turned cotton candy into cake.

The Cotton Candy Shoppe is known for its wide variety of flavours, and now it's making cakes with five to six layers of the sticky stuff.

The sweet treat is cut just like a traditional cake.

“It’s something different, you know, putting the number on top or a little design like a mermaid or a bunny ears or something like that. That’s kind of fun,” said Tamara Whitton of the Cotton Candy Shoppe.

Depending on how many flavours you'd like, the cakes range from $25 to $30.