'Something everyone should try': Hide tanning work done at Regina's Frost Festival

One of the many events taking place at this year’s Frist Festival in Regina was hide tanning.

The workshop was held at the Wascana Park hub.

Hide tanning is the process of turning animal skin into a style of leather. It is an example of land-based learning.

“Part of my workshop here is not only allowing people to see the steps on how to get a hide from something that’s recently been harvested all the way to leather, but also tell them why it’s important,” Wade Bigeagle, an Indigenous Knowledge Keeper said.

Throughout the festival, Bigeagle and others tanned three hides, including a moose hide.

For Bigeagle this was the second Frist Festival he’s has been a part of.

Processed leather can be used for a variety of things, including cultural garments, drums for music as well as jewelry. It was also once used for housing materials.

Bigeagle used various bones from the animals to help with the process. He said all parts of the animal serve a purpose.

“We do have a connection with nature. We should respect that connection with all aspects of the animal,” he said.

The finished hides are now in a resting stage and will be used as examples in future projects.

In the future, Bigeagle hopes the people who participated continue to take an interest in land-based learning.

“Hide tanning is something everyone should try at least once in their lives,” Bigeagle said.