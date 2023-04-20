'Something for everyone': Taste of Edmonton releases 2023 musical lineup

The Taste of Edmonton released its 2023 performance lineup on Thursday.

More than 12 bands will headline the McLennan Ross Stage in Churchill Square over the 11-day food festival, including Canadian rock band the Watchmen.

Other acts include Whitehorse, the Sadies, Terra Lightfoot, AHI, Martin Kerr, Shaela Miller, Punch Drunk Cabaret, Sparrow Blue, and Gord Steinke and the Big Stein Band.

The Court Jester Pianos, a dueling piano show, will also return this year with nightly family-friendly performances from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

“Taste of Edmonton is a festival that celebrates local culture," said Donovan Vienneau, Taste of Edmonton general manager, in a Thursday press release. “We’re excited to reveal this summer’s fantastic lineup. With a variety of genres, we have something for everyone."

All performances will be free to attend for all ages.

The festival starts July 20.

Pre-sale food tickets go on sale at tasteofedm.ca starting June 1.