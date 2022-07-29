'Something I take for granted': Free haircuts offered to Edmonton’s less fortunate

The Alberta Barber Academy hosted a barbecue and free haircuts for Edmonton’s less fortunate on Friday.

The event was held north of downtown and featured burgers, gelato, free clothing, and free haircuts.

“[It's] something that I take for granted,” said academy co-owner Fatima Haymour. “I can go home and take a shower and whatever. Not everyone gets those opportunities.”

“We’ve been blessed, and we need to bring those blessings forward.”

The academy offers free haircuts to the community all year long.

“If you have an interview you want to go to, you need a place to kind of clean up, this is where you can.”

Friday’s event was extra special, because the business is celebrating its 20,000th free haircut.