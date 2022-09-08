‘Something to behold’: Lethbridge mayor praises Queen’s devotion to duty

Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen says he is like so many others — Queen Elizabeth II was the only head of state he's ever known.

The southern Alberta city's top politician joined a mournful chorus across Canada and beyond on Thursday, offering his condolences on the passing of Britain's longest-reigning monarch and our country's head of state at age 96.

"Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has been a steady and constant presence in our lives and today, after a reign of more than 70 years, we mourn her passing," Hyggen said in a statement.

"Her unwavering commitment to public service has truly been something to behold and the level of her devotion to duty likely won't be seen again.

"To most, she was a public figurehead but to those who loved her, she was also a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. ... On behalf of City Council, I extend my sincere condolences to those who knew and loved her."