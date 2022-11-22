'Something you never expect': Calgary man revealed as $70M lottery winner

We're finally learning who the lucky person is that won a whopping $70 million on a Lotto Max ticket earlier this year.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) said back in October that a single winning ticket for the Oct. 21 Lotto Max draw was purchased in Calgary.

On Tuesday, the WCLC revealed the winner was Calgarian Mitchel Dyck.

Dyck says he doesn't usually play the lottery, but will when cashiers ask him if he wants to buy a ticket.

He bought his winning one at a Centex location in Bearspaw on Oct. 7.

Dyck's spur-of-the-moment purchase matched all seven winning numbers - 1, 9, 25, 35, 41, 43, and 50 - to win the massive jackpot that continually evaded players for 21 draws in a row this summer.

The new multi-millionaire discovered his win when, three weeks later, he asked a cashier to check his ticket at a local store.

"I handed it to the cashier who scanned it. I thought we won $70,000," he said.

Dyck says he already had goosebumps when the cashier told him he actually won 1,000 times that amount.

"I thought, 'Is that even a thing?'" Dyck said. "It was just something you never expect."

"I followed the cashier to the back room - he was calling the prize office to verify my win, and I wasn't going to let that ticket out of my sight."

"It was definitely nerve-racking to have (the ticket) overnight," he said. "We went the next day and got a safety deposit box for it."

Calgarian Mitchel Dyck stepped forward today to claim his $70 million Lotto Max jackpot. More coming up @CTVCalgary at 5. #yyc pic.twitter.com/XcmAbbPBbv

Dyck says he and his family are trying to be smart about how they approach their life-changing win, and have no plans for the money right now.

"We found a private banker who will help us manage this," he said. "For right now, it's just going in the bank until we can make some more plans."