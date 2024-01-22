'Sometimes I want a nice greasy burger': New Odd Burger outlet at Western first vegan fast food franchise at a Canadian university

The grills have been fired up and the salad has been tossed at the first vegan fast food eatery at a Canadian university campus.

“What we’re doing here is so incredibly important,” said Odd Burger Co-Founder and CEO James McInnes, as he spoke to a crowd of supporters Monday at the franchise’s newest location, the Western University Food Hub in the University Community Centre.

The Odd Burger menu looks much like any other fast food joint — burgers, poutine, shakes, and the like. The difference is that all the food is plant based, from every ingredient, down to every last bite.

“We have a 100 per cent plant based menu,” explained McInnes. “We really focus on the foods that everyone has come to love and cherish throughout their childhood, and we bring those back in a more sustainable and healthier way,” he said.

The addition of the vegan fast food chain to the Western University Food Hub recognizes ongoing changes in dietary preferences, particularly in the younger demographic.

Members of Western’s Vegan Club said the new eatery fills a gap in food offerings.

“Now I can come here from time to time, I don’t have to worry about what’s vegan, what’s not because I know it’s all vegan,” said club member Stormy Sweetman.

“My vegan options tend to be like, ‘Oh a little salad,’ but sometimes I want a nice greasy burger, and now I have that option, so that’s very exciting,” added Mina Stojanovic, also a member of the Vegan Club.

The Western-Odd Burger partnership came together over the last couple of years. Director of Hospitality Services at Western, Colin Porter, said the university had been seeking out more sustainable offerings for its Food Hub.

“We’ve got Gen-Z at our university, that age group from 18 to 24, they are making choices today that possibly we didn’t have the opportunity to make back when I was 18 to 24 years of age,” said Porter. “So they’re more aware of what’s going on around them, and they’re more aware of climate change. They’re demanding and they expect us to deliver on that,” he explained.

“The environmental footprint to make a plant-based burger is something like 10 times less than a burger made from animal products,” added McInnes.

This is London based Odd Burger’s 13th location across Canada, with 10 more under construction.

McInnes said now that Western has become part of the Odd Burger family, they now have sights set on another scholarly institution.

“We hope to open one more at Fanshawe College, so if you’re from Fanshawe College, reach out,” McInnes said with a laugh.