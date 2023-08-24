'Sometimes it's the only food I get': Bear Clan food security program temporarily shut down

A food security program helping low-income earners fill their pantries has been temporarily shelved.

The program, started by the Bear Clan Patrol four years ago, did not open its doors Thursday morning.

"I'm kinda upset because I was going to stop there right now," said Amelia Cotie, who showed up at the Selkirk Ave. location looking to pick up some much-needed essentials.

"It's pretty important, sometimes it's the only food I get during the day," Cotie said. "EIA doesn't give me much to live on, and these guys supplement everybody's food source around here."

The charitable program began in 2019 and gathers together food that is near expiry or deemed unsellable by grocers to help low income residents.

Brandy Bobier, CEO of Community Helpers unite, said the program is incredibly popular.

"On any given day there's a couple hundred people that line up outside Bear Clan," she said.

The Bear Clan said in a statement that it has temporarily shut down the program. "This closure is a hard hit to our community and we are devastated. Due to circumstances beyond our control we must temporarily suspend operations,” the statement said.

The statement also said the Bear Clan is committed to exploring all avenues to secure the necessary resources to get the program back open.

In the meantime, people are being redirected to the Andrews Street Family Centre a block away, where emergency food is available from 1 - 3 p.m.

"This is not ideal, it's thrown together and we're doing the best we can," said Bobier. "It's emergency food only, rather than pre-made hampers for x number of people in the family."

The sign on the Bear Clan building door said the closure could last up to eight weeks.

CTV News requested an interview with the Bear Clan for more information, but the organization said there would be no further comments to the media.

The Bear Clan says it is looking for funding to resume operations.