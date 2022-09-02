'Sometimes you just need a buddy': Windsor landscapers want seniors safe this fall

The owner of a new landscaping business in Windsor is giving away free services to seniors this fall, after a contractor suffered a fatal heart attack outside a home under repair in Old Walkerville last month.

Staff at Hey Buddy Landscaping say each week through the end of November, discounts and raffles will be available for fall services like gutter cleanings and awning repairs.

“After some reflection, you realize that some of the most important things are time and family,” said owner Grace Laporte. “Our intention here is to just show some love for the community, to keep our parents and grandparents off the ladder. I know there's some of us that want to work and will always work, but sometimes you just need a buddy.”

“Getting on the ladder, getting on your roof, these are dangerous things. These aren’t things that we should do alone. Even if we just have someone there.”

According to Laporte, draws will take place each week and all that’s needed to qualify is to book a service with the company.

“As soon as you book your name goes in the raffle, whether you're senior or you're not a senior, you can still give that token to someone else that can accept that free service.”

Laporte said the tragic event that inspired the promotion forced the team to reflect on ways to help others transition into a more comfortable retirement lifestyle, noting they have the ability, tools and manpower to do landscaping jobs safely.

“We've learned over the last few years how important time is and how important family is,” Laporte said. “We just want to show some love for our community.”