Son, 13, accused of killing mother in Choiceland, Sask. homicide
A 13-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman in Choiceland is related to the victim.
CTV News has learned the woman was the boy’s biological mother and he was in her care at the time of her death.
The accused appeared in Melfort Provincial Court Monday, where the judge read out the charge of first-degree murder to a youth over the phone.
He asked if he understood the charge.
The youth, who cannot be identified because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, told the judge “yes” he understood.
The charges stem from an incident at a home in Choiceland on Sept. 24.
RCMP said they took one person into to custody and there was no threat to public safety.
Persons close to the victim said she was pregnant.
At the boy’s initial court appearance in Melfort, the boy’s father also appeared by phone and spoke to the judge.
He indicated he was in the process of “lining-up” a lawyer for his son.
The judge remanded the boy in custody at a youth detention centre until his next court appearance Thursday in Melfort Provincial Court.
The judge also granted the Crown’s request for a no-contact order between the accused and three other minors.
