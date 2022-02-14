Missing son of well-known Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw artist found safe
The son of a well-known Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw artist has been found safe after he was reported missing.
Inverness RCMP said Monday morning that 38-year-old Marc Syliboy had last spoken with his family on Saturday in Port Hawkesbury, N.S. He was reported missing Sunday.
Syliboy is the son of Alan Syliboy, who had appealed to the public for help in locating his son.
*****Please Share********
MISSING PERSON*****MY SON*****38 YEAR OLD MARC SYLIBOY****MARC HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE SATURDAY MORNING.
HE DRIVES A WHITE 2019 VOLKSWAGAN JETTA. HE HAS HIS DOG, TITUS, A ROTTWEILER WITH HIM. PLEASE CALL THE PORT HAWKSBURY RCMP AT (902)625-2220. pic.twitter.com/P07ylSIw2O
The artist said later Monday morning that his son had been found safe and sound and he expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support and concern.
WE JUST RECEIVED WORD…MY SON….MARC SYLIBOY HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE AN SOUND!!! THANK-YOU FOR THE OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT AND CONCERN, IT IS GREATLY APPRECIATED!! pic.twitter.com/wiaoXX1W8H— Alan Syliboy (@AlanSyliboy) February 14, 2022
The RCMP have also confirmed that the missing man has been found.
