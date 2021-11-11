Soo curlers gearing up to host 2021 Canadian Seniors Championship

A total of 28 senior curling teams from across the country will soon be in the Sault, as the local curlers association is gearing up to host the 2021 Everest Canadian Seniors Curling Championship next month.

In early April, it was announced Sault Ste. Marie would be hosting the tournament and ever since, the Soo Curlers Association has been hard at work.

"There's lots of last minute preparations we need to get right," said Al Harnden, chair. "But people are certainly understanding that we have a live curling event, a prestigious event that's coming to our city, to the Community First Centre. You can sense the excitement -- people are revved up, ready to go."

Harnden said the tournament requires roughly 100 volunteers to make it go smoothly. On Wednesday night, a banquet was held for the volunteers.

The tournament runs Dec. 6-11.