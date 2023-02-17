Soo Greyhounds depending on both their goalies

There’s only one player in a hockey game that plays the entire 60 minutes: the goaltender.

While most teams designate a main starter between the pipes, the Soo Greyhounds have had a battle for playing time.

Aside from an injury to Charlie Schenkel, the Greyhounds have let him and Samuel Ivanov earn each start in net this year.

Not having a designated starting goalie may be an issue in some cases, but to coach John Dean, having two starter-quality netminders is a good problem to have.

“When they are both playing good, it’s definitely a tough decision,” Dean said.

“You never like to look a guy in the eye and tell him he's not playing, but I'll take that dilemma."

And the pair say the competition helps make one another better goalies.

“Me and him are close friends and I feel like we’ve both done a great job this season and we’re both elevating our game and trying to win as many games as possible,” Schenkel said.

Ivanov neared a franchise record when he started 23 straight games as Schenkel nursed an injured wrist.

A tiring task, he now appreciates the rest with Schenkel back.

“It not only gives me but the team a chance to kind of refresh itself, in a sense, have a little change in net, and it gives me more time to prepare and be ready to take over the net again,” Ivanov said.

“Having a fresh goalie in there feeling good about himself, showing poise and confidence, because he’s not mentally exhausted, I think it’s really important,” Dean added.

“And that’s the beauty of having two really good goaltenders.”

Ultimately, they both want to start, and sitting on the bench can be a mental struggle that they each deal with.

“Not putting too much stress if Charlie’s playing for instance, not looking down on myself,” said Ivanov.

“I’ve worked very closely with Julian Cooper our athletic therapist and we’ve come up with ways to reset my mind and body before every game.”

Taking in the action is also a part of that time on the bench, preparing for the next game, and rooting for a friend.

“Just try to be a good teammate,” said Schenkel.

“Support Sammy and support the team, and when I get my opportunity do the best I can to get the win for the team. That’s what matters at the end of the day -- winning.”

“The Greyhounds currently sit four points outside of a playoff spot. And with just 16 games remaining Dean said the squad needs stellar goaltending to make a post-season push.

Though they're on the outside of the playoff picture after 52 games, Dean said that both goalies will be needed if they do make a playoff run.