Soo Greyhounds draft a defenceman

The Soo Greyhounds have selected an 18-year-old from Finland as the 7th overall pick defenceman first round of the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

Arttu Kärki played 36 regular season games with Tappara in the U20 SM-sarja Finnish league during the 2022-2023 season. The 6’2 defenceman recorded 39 points in the regular season with 13 goals and 26 assists. He added 7 points to his totals during his 12 post-season game appearances with one goal and six assists.

Kärki has represented Finland in many international levels of play including; U16, U18, U19 and U20 levels.

The 18-year-old was chosen by the Vegas Golden Knights as the 96th overall pick in the third round of last week’s NHL draft.

“We have proudly selected Arttu Kärki,” the Hounds said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Kärki was the Greyhounds’ only selection in the import draft as they said they will pass on their second-round selection, the 67th overall pick.

Other northern OHL teams also made selections in Wednesday’s import draft, with the Sudbury Wolves selecting Jakub Vondraš from Czechia with 22nd overall pick and the North Bay Battalion selecting Ihnat Pazii with the 55th overall pick.

For more information on the Soo Greyhounds, visit their website.