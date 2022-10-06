Soo Greyhounds name captain, assistants for upcoming season

The Soo Greyhounds announced this week that New York Rangers prospect Bryce McConnell-Barker has been named captain for the 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League season.

He will be joined by assistant captains Kalvyn Watson, Tyler Savard, Mark Duarte and Ryan Thompson.

"I'm excited about, and for, this year's leadership group led by Bryce McConnell-Barker," head coach John Dean said in a news release.

"It is a special moment for the organization but also for each individual to be recognized for their character both on and off the ice … Their responsibility now is to model the values we covet as an organization and be ambassadors for us inside the community."

McConnell-Barker, a London Ont., native, is in his second season with the Greyhounds. Last year, the 6-foot-2, 196-pound centreman led all Hounds rookies with 23 goals and 26 assists in 68 regular season games.

After producing five points in 10 playoff games, the Rangers picked McConnell-Barker in the third round of the 2022 NHL draft.

"It's a true honour and a privilege to be selected to lead this group of talented young men," he said in the news release.

"Last year I learned a lot from our lettered players. They taught me the importance of leading by example on the ice but even more importantly off the ice. I'd like to thank my coaching staff and teammates for having the trust in me to lead our team. I'm looking forward to this upcoming season."