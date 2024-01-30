Soo Greyhounds take down banner honouring John Vanbiesbrouck

The banner honouring Sault native and former NHL goalie John Vanbiesbrouck has been taken down at GFL Memorial Gardens.

Vanbiesbrouck played for the Greyhounds before his 19-year NHL career. He returned when he retired and was part owner, GM and head coach in 2003 when he admitted using a racial slur more than once when referring to team captain Trevor Daley, who is a person of colour.

He later apologized, resigned and sold his stake in the team, but a banner honouring him remained in the Gardens until last month.

Current owner Tim Lukenda confirmed the decision in an email Tuesday.

“The Soo Greyhounds work hard to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for all of our guests, players, former players and families,” the statement said.

“As part of our updating of the retired jerseys on display in our arena, we have decided to discontinue the display of this particular jersey in our rafters. The jersey No. 1 remains retired and will not be worn by any other Greyhound in the future.”

In a post on X, Daley welcomed the decision.

“Sault Ste. Marie has been home for me since I was drafted by the Greyhounds in 1999,” Daley said.

He and his family return every summer to the city they love, Daley said.

“The one very dark and very racist moment of my hockey career is something that I had to relive each time I returned to the Gardens and looked up to the rafters,” he said.

“The next time I enter the Gardens, look up, and not have to relive one of the worst moments of my life eliminates a major source of anger and frustration for both me and my family.”

Now they can focus on their happy memories, he said, before closing with a ‘Go Hounds Go.’

