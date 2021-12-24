Soo's 'Piper Project' expands

A Sault Ste. Marie couple looking to spark the love of reading in children is expanding their efforts.

Erica and Spencer Hogan have been gathering storybooks for the past year and giving them to Sault Area Hospital's maternity ward. Given the project's initial success, the Hogans are looking to reach more families.

"The Piper Project" was launched this year in memory of Piper Marie Hogan, the couple's daughter who passed away shortly after birth.

"We have collected over 2100 books for the Sault Area Hospital," says Erica Hogan. "In addition to those 2100 books, we collect a lot of 'pre-loved' books that people drop off and they don't know what to do with. So, we've now expanded, and starting Spring 2022, we will be putting free 'Piper Project' libraries throughout Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding area."

The Piper Project Pre-Loved Libraries will be similar to other portable libraries that have popped up in various neighbourhoods in the Soo. Stephanie Francella-Stephan, a local teacher, says she jumped at the chance to get one for her neighbourhood.

"I messaged (Erica) right away," she says. "This is exactly what we were looking for to put on our property, and we completely want to support this. And, of course as a teacher and a mom, I have a lot of book that I've been holding out, and I can't wait to stock my little library in the Spring."

The very first Piper Project Pre-Loved Library can be found at Hogan's Homestead in the Soo's west end. The outdoor libraries are expected to go up in the Spring.

Francella-Stephan says she has been following The Piper Project since the beginning.

"When they were collecting these books to give to the families in the hospital, I thought 'wow, this is amazing,'" she says. "And to share that love of reading in Piper's memory is amazing."

Hogan, meantime, says she can hardly believe how successful the project has been.

"It's humbling, and I've still yet to find the words," says Hogan. "I always say, it's always because of Piper. And even though her life was little, it clearly had a very large impact."